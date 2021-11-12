Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 795.84%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.39 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

