ARMOR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.37 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00072185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00071609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.02 or 0.99883265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.14 or 0.07160560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020130 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

