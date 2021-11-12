Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post $275.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $277.20 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,103. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

