Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.22.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.