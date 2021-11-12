Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $104.95.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Ashland Global by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ashland Global by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ashland Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

