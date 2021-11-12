Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.06

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 57846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 497,452 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

