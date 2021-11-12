Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Amedeo Felisa Buys 1,000 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($21,779.46).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded up GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,667.50 ($21.79). 326,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,750. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,232 ($16.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,808.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,903.27.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.