AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $62.92

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.92, but opened at $60.89. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 211,109 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The firm has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

