Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $88.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective increased by Truist from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities cut Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. Athene has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,294 shares of company stock worth $1,206,684 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

