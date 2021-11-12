Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $13,483,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 521.21%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

