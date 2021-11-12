Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

