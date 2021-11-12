Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.97. 4,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,473. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

