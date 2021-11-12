AtonRa Partners Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 741,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,018 shares of company stock worth $29,224,774. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $298.00 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $270.70 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

