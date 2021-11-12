AtonRa Partners Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 169.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners owned 0.05% of 3D Systems worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

