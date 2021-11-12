AtonRa Partners Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $54.45 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TENB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

