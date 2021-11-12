AtonRa Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Okta were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 18.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 16.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $255.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.65. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

