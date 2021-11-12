AtonRa Partners Sells 146 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Shares of NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.