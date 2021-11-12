AtonRa Partners Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after buying an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,686,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,490.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,447.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,404.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $880.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

