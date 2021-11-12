Attila (ATT) Market Cap Achieves $14.66 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and $97,225.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00226392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00091868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Attila

Attila is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

