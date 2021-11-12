AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. AudioEye updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

AEYE traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 1,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

In other news, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioEye stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 2,094.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of AudioEye worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

