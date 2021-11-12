Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.
ACB traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 6,010,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,995. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.99.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
