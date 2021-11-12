Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

ACB traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 6,010,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,995. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

