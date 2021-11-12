Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDA. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.44 ($89.93).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €78.58 ($92.45) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a one year low of €59.14 ($69.58) and a one year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.51.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

