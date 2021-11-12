AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$61.50 at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.28.

TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 237,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

