AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$61.50 at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.07% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.28.
TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 237,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
