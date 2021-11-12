Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS: CBWTF) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Auxly Cannabis Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -71.34% -27.56% -15.08% Auxly Cannabis Group Competitors -2.65% -0.02% 4.00%

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million -$63.77 million -5.30 Auxly Cannabis Group Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million 6.81

Auxly Cannabis Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group. Auxly Cannabis Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Auxly Cannabis Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Auxly Cannabis Group Competitors 123 815 1669 33 2.61

Auxly Cannabis Group currently has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 164.15%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group’s rivals have a beta of 5.37, meaning that their average share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group rivals beat Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

