Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $638.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

