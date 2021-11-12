Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.68% of Avalara worth $234,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR opened at $153.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,852,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

