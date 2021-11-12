Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $25.00 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

