Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 273,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $990,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 8.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 144,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $87,131. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 417.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

