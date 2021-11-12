Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $983.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 18,204.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 256,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 254,868 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,482 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

