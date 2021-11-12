Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Avista stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 220,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. Avista has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

