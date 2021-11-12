Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

