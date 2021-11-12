Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $914.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 914 ($11.94) and last traded at GBX 928 ($12.12), with a volume of 4142185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,907 ($24.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,906.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,433.77.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Paul McDonald bought 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,069 ($27.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,973.08 ($52,225.08). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,298.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.