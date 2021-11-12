Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 165,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

