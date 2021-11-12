Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

