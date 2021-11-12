B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 38,218 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

