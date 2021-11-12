B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

