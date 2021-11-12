B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

