B. Riley Comments on Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $939.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

