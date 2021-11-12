B. Riley Comments on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.88. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

