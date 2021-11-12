B. Riley Weighs in on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGLX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $3,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $2,970,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.