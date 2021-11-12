Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of BW traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 3,841,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

