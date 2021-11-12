Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of BADFF opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.