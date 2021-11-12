Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 95,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.