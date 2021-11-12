Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 5,393 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,068,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,524,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $109.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.