Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

