Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,640,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,808,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,819,000.

Shares of NDAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

