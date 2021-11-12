Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ImmunoGen by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

