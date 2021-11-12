Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,005 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Washington Federal by 690.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Washington Federal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

WAFD stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.