Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,422 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $2,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 508,590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

