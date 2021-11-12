Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,388,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

Shares of ACAH stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

